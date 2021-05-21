1. LT GEN I ATTAHIRU – COAS

2. BRIG GEN MI ABDULKADIR – Chief of Staff to Army Chief

3. BRIG GEN OLAYINKA – Acting Provost Marshal, Nigerian Army

4. BRIG GEN KULIYA – Acting Chief of Military Intelligence

5. MAJ LA HAYAT – ADC to COAS

READ ALSOBuhari expresses shock over Gen Attahiru’s death 6. MAJ HAMZA – Chief Security Officer (CSO) to COAS

7. SGT UMAR – Orderly to COAS

Aircraft Crew

8. FLT LT TO ASANIYI – Pilot

9. FLT LT AA OLUFADE – Co-Pilot

10. SGT ADESINA.

11. ACM OYEDEPO.

Related

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Like this: Like Loading...