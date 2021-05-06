By Udeme Akpan THE Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, has concluded the training of 70 teachers drawn from nine oil and gas producing states, including Lagos on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, STEM education in schools.

According to the NCDMB, the training took place at the Nigerian Content Conference Hall, NC Towers in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State recently.

In a statement obtained by Vanguard, NCDMB, stated: “The training was focused on K-Yan Device, a digital classroom solution, designed and developed to promote Interactive and ICT driven learning as well as improve Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education in schools.”

The General Manager, Capacity Building Division, NCDMB, Dr. Ama Ikuru in his remarks mentioned that the Board’s key mandate is to grow capacity in the Nigerian oil and gas industry through Human Capacity Development, adding that over 10,000 Nigerians have been trained since the Board’s inception in 2010.

He reiterated that the training is intended to equip beneficiary teachers with the knowledge, skills, and competencies required for the use of this K-Yan Device, expose beneficiary teachers to technology-driven teaching methodologies/techniques in line with global best practices, promote STEM Education, and reposition learning and teaching in Nigerian Secondary Schools and enhance the global competitiveness of the Nigerian Educational System.

READ ALSO: Nigeria, North Korea to form joint committee on STI — Minister “The training will aid revitalizing the study of Science, Technology Engineering & Mathematics in secondary schools by implementing innovative learning technologies for enhanced learning in schools across the nation”.

Dr. Ikuru stressed that the teachers were selected from various secondary schools that have benefitted from the ICT centers donated by the NCDMB. He maintained that the training was in two phases; to acquire the devices as well as merge other working tools to improve the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) of students and the schools.

Speaking further, Ikuru said: “The technology is aided with customized interactive multimedia content and will provide teachers with the required training and IT competencies needed to revolutionize learning in an ecosystem that is rapidly being digitized”.

He also commended Q-Oil and Gas Limited for their efforts and commitment to the training and urged the teachers to use the device effectively to improve and upgrade the curriculum of their schools, to teach students, and train other teachers in their various schools on the use of the device.

Vanguard News Nigeria

