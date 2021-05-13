Logan And Jake Paul Adds More Security After Floyd Mayweather’s Threat

Logan Paul says he has added a 24/7 security detail because legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather threatened to “kill” his brother and fellow creator Jake Paul.

Mayweather and Jake Paul brawled at a press event last week inside the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens after the YouTuber berated him.

The 24-year-old untied Mayweather’s shoelaces when he was trying to cut a live promo, and backstage he stole the hat from his head and tried to run away according to Insider.

Mayweather, with his bodyguards in tow, surrounded Jake and appeared to throw punches at him. With a black eye and a ripped shirt, Jake’s handlers shoved him into a bathroom to protect him.

However, this did nothing to calm Mayweather, who retired from boxing in 2017 with a flawless pro record of 50 wins from 50 bouts. The former fighter stormed up and down the hallways of the venue, shouting: “I’ll kill that motherf—er.”

Logan Paul isn’t taking any chances after Mayweather’s threats. In an interview with TMZ, Logan said:

Dog, when you have a guy with the resources and the wealth that Floyd Mayweather has, the connection and the network, and he’s saying: ‘I’ll kill that motherf—er,’ kill? Death? You’re gonna kill my brother over a f—ing hat? Yo, we take that s— seriously, man!

He further said that he and Jake now have bodyguards who shadow them “everywhere, at all times.” They will not report Mayweather to the police, Logan said, saying that doing so would be: “B—- s—, bro.”

Showbiz boxing is equal parts entertainment and combat. Its very nature is designed to put on a show and keep fans entertained, which is why people like Mayweather, Tyson, and the Paul brothers will always be good at it.

However, the incident at the Hard Rock Casino last week left a bad taste in Logan’s mouth. Last week, Logan said:

This s— is so personal now. This s— is so f—ing personal. I thought this s— was going to be kind of cute, and we’d go out and put on a show.

