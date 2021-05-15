As much as we love the rain, getting caught in it is one of the most ignored causes of damage to our hair. It makes it especially difficult to keep your hair healthy and frizz free during the rains so remember to follow these simple tips whenever you get drenched to keep your hair protected from damage.

Wash

Washing the hair properly plays a big role in keeping it healthy and tangle free. Frizz too can be kept at bay if your hair is clean and healthy. Once back home, wash your hair, preferably with a shampoo with natural, herbal ingredients; this will help remove all the toxins and atmospheric pollutants that get deposited in the hair during the rain, keep dandruff and other scalp infections at bay.

Condition

Rains can be humid and if you hair gets frizzy a lot already, it may lead to dryness and split ends. It is important to ensure your hair is well conditioned. As always, a conditioner made up of natural ingredients is better. Also, a homemade pack of eggs and yogurt will provide deep conditioning to hair. Another alternative is to make a hair mask using olive oil and egg; it provides conditioning and fights frizz and split ends.

Dry

The humid conditions during rains fasten the breeding of bacteria in your hair, leading to various scalp infections. After washing and conditioning, towel dry hair gently. If you have the time, let your hair dry naturally but if you don’t, blow-dry gently. Always use a heat protective spray to minimize damage to the hair.

Avoid Too Many Products

Using too much of anything is never good, styling products included so avoid using too many styling products so as not to damage your hair. Using too many products results in product build up which attracts dirt and over retention of moisture.

If you have braids on, wash and dry them as soon as you can then oil them after they have dried. If you have a wig on, it is better to remove it to prevent it from being drenched.

Hair Cut

Getting a regular haircut (for men) or trim (for women) is very important during this period as this will help prevent split ends. It will also keep your hair healthy and looking good. Keep your hair in proper shape and length. Go for easier, low maintenance styles that you can easily wash, dry and oil.

These easy hair care tips will ensure you have a fun and hair damage free rainy season. Do follow the pointers above and enjoy the rainy months.





