Award-winning style influencer and fashion designer Juliet Olanipekun popularly known as LovefromJulez, in partnership with Martell, hosted the official unveiling of “The Orient of Africa” capsule collection on Friday 30th April 2021.

The much-anticipated event which took place at The Monarch centre witnessed a slew of notable personalities, celebrities, fashion designers and media who gathered to experience a world of high fashion, glitz and glamour through the eyes of Nigeria’s renowned creative.

Hosted by events MC and media personality- Bolanle Olukanni, the event which kicked off with a runway display of the outfits and a warm reception saw the attendance of Sylvia Nduka, Mai Atafo, Fifi Dily, Mawuli Gavor, Eniafe Momodu, Denola Grey, Soliat Bada, Stephanie Coker, Tola Odunsi, Joselyn Dumas, Sophia Momodu, Nadine Audifferen, DJ Obi, Style Connoisseur among others.

With influences from an artistic lens, the new collection merges the elegance, grace and artistry of the orient with the strength, power and determination of the Modern African woman. Each look is created to symbolize the Queen in every Woman.

Strutting the run-way with confidence, the models cladded in variants of the new collection were cheered by the audience and guests who were evidently thrilled with the exciting outfits. The showcase progressed whilst guests enjoyed premium Martell cocktails.

The creative designer, LovefromJulez expressed that “the inspiration behind the collection which is created for the modern African woman is to make every woman feel sexy, beautiful and authentic in these outfits”.

As an audacious brand, Martell identifies with LovefromJulez and encourages women to challenge status quo by challenging them to do or be anything including multiple career paths. Taking all on a journey to rediscovering Maison’s audacious spirit through African Fashion and Lifestyle, Martell transformed the convergence into an ambience of luxury and opulence.

See photos from the event:

Beverly Osu, Aduke Shitta-Bey and Guest at “The Orient of Africa” capsule collection. Photo Julez

“The Orient of Africa” capsule collection 1. Photo Julez

The Orient of Africa Capsule Collection. Photo Julez

Denola Grey at “The Orient of Africa” capsule collection. Photo Julez

Denrele and guests at “The Orient of Africa” capsule collection. Photo Julez

Moet Abebe at “The Orient of Africa” capsule collection showcase. Photo Julez

OnyiiBekee at “The Orient of Africa” capsule collection. Photo Julez

Mai Atafo at “The Orient of Africa” capsule collection. Photo Julez

Adebayo Lawal at the “The Orient of Africa” capsule collection. Photo Julez

