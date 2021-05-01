Inter Milan’s Italian coach Antonio Conte (C) celebrates with Inter Milan’s Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku after Inter opened the scoring during the Italian Serie A football match Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona on April 25, 2021 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)

Romelu Lukaku, 27, has been linked with being a top target for Chelsea this summer. According to The Sun, the Belgian striker is a $125 million target for Chelsea, as the Blues believe they will not be able to sign Erling Haaland this summer.

Lukaku has had an incredible season at Inter, scoring 27 goals so far as Antonio Conte’s side are on the verge of winning the Serie A title to end Juventus’ nine-year domination of Italy’s top-flight.

He also scored 34 times last season and has 61 goals in 91 games since joining Inter from Manchester United in the summer of 2019.

Would Lukaku want to leave an Inter team heading in the right direction and head back to Chelsea? Probably not. He is loved at Inter, and especially by Antonio Conte, but financially the Milan club is struggling, and offloading Lukaku (although it would be unpopular) would help ease their issues.

Chelsea needs a clinical finisher and with both Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud expected to move on this summer, that leaves Kai Havertz and Timo Werner as their only forwards. The German newbies have hardly been prolific this season.

Lukaku would be the main man at Chelsea, and he would slot in really well as the central striker in the 3-4-2-1 system they play. It would be a surprise if this happened, and Lukaku has repeatedly said how happy he is at Inter.

Brandt reportedly an easier option for Arsenal

Up to north London, and it appears that Arsenal believes they will not be able to sign Martin Odegaard on a permanent basis.

The Norwegian sensation, 22, has been on loan from Real Madrid since January and has slotted in really well for the Gunners, but it is believed it will be tough to turn that loan deal into a permanent one.



Inter Milan’s Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku reacts after missing a goal opportunity during the Italian Serie A football match Spezia vs Inter Milan on April 21, 2021 at the Alberto-Picco stadium in La Spezia. (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP)

Real Madrid is reportedly counting on Odegaard to be a key player for them in 2021-22. If that is the case, Arsenal may instead look to Borussia Dortmund and Germany attacking midfielder Julian Brandt, 24, as a cheaper and more attainable option to Odegaard.

According to German outlet BILD, Brandt would cost just $24.4 million and the German international is frustrated with a lack of minutes this season.

Arsenal will clearly have an almighty clear-out this summer as Mikel Arteta is backed by the board and creativity and being clinical in the final third has become a real issue this season.

Brandt would help with that, and for a player of his quality and experience, that transfer fee is very low. Whether or not Arsenal gets into the Champions League or not, they should move for Brandt.

As for Odegaard, another season-long loan move a la Dani Ceballos is perhaps the best they could wish for.

