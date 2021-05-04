Ugandan pop star, Eddy kenzo has released his long awaited album- Made in Africa. The new album which has 21 tracks was launched on New York’s Times Square Billboard on 30th April.

The African megastar followed up success from his fifth studio album, Roots, with this new LP which serves as another flawless victory in his book.

In a tweet he shared on his page, the excited singer announced the launch of the new album on New York’s Popular Bilboard.

"I'm on #timesquare #bilboard for the Second time this time around its my latest album #madeinafrica along side #primemusic partners. Go check out the no1 album in Africa right now link in my bio ❤🤝🙏🇺🇬

Dr Amanda Ota, speaking on behalf of some of the partners at prime music partners, the major distributor of the new album joined other forces, and fans in commending the artiste for his new music project.

I'm on #timesquare #bilboard for the Second time this time around its my latest album #madeinafrica along side #primemusic partners. Go check out the no1 album in Africa right now link in my bio ❤🤝🙏🇺🇬 pic.twitter.com/D66RCE3cgY

— Eddy Kenzo (@eddykenzoficial) May 2, 2021

— Eddy Kenzo (@eddykenzoficial) May 2, 2021

“I am as excited as everyone”, Amanda said.

“Made in Africa will definitely challenge most compilation of songs by any artiste around the world. The collaboration with some artists was well selected which gives balance to the Album and will help him reach wider audiences. Eddy Kenzo’s talent has never been questioned and am glad he was able to prove that yet again”, she added.

Tagged by some section of his fans as “Grammy worthy”, the new cohesive body of work will certainly go down as one of Eddy Kenzo’s best works.

