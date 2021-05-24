Governor Hope Uzodinma has said that 70 percent of those who carried out attacks in Imo state in the last few weeks are not Igbos, The Cable reports.

Recall that gunmen had attacked security facilities in the state, including the police headquarters and the correctional centre in Owerri, the state capital.

The Governor who disclosed this in a statement released by his chief press secretary Oguwike Nwachuku, also revealed that over 400 people who caused mayhem in the state have been arrested and charged to court.

Uzodinma warned those planning to carry out more attacks in the state by stating that “government cannot surrender to blackmailers, hoodlums, and perpetrators of violence.”

He said; “Over 400 of those who carried out the threats on the state in the past have been arrested.

“The good thing is that over 70 percent of them are not Igbo. We will crush anybody that attempts to cause mayhem or attack Imo people again.

“Government cannot surrender to blackmailers, hoodlums, and perpetrators of violence.

“Government is more than ever ready and prepared to keep Imo safe and secured.

Uzodinma called on the people to go about their business without fear of molestation or harassment.

“What happened in the past weeks will never repeat itself again,” he said.

