Dominican University, Ibadan, is set to hold its first virtual fundraising event to raise money for the construction of the university’s Faculty of Social Science building.

Chairperson, Planning Committee, Mrs. Emmanuella Otiono, said funds raised from the event would be channelled into the construction of Social Science Faculty building on the university’s permanent site, Omotosho Campus, Akinyele Local Government of Oyo State.

She added that eminent personalities with passion for good education had been invited to support the formation of a new generation of future leaders that would pass through the institution.

Otiono disclosed that the university grew out of Dominican Institute, which was affiliated to University of Ibadan (UI). It was granted provisional licence by Nigeria Universities Commission (NUC) in November 2016, and began academic activities in October 2017. The university was granted full statutory licence on June 10, 2020.

The Dominican University Ibadan, is its first institution in its over 800 years of existence and involvement in tertiary education.

She explained that the institution is unique in its strong emphasis on intellectual, technical and ethical formation as well as a robust curriculum that brings academics, skill acquisition and entrepreneurship together.

Otiono added that the school is designed to produce technocrats with ethical competence and positioned to change the face of university education in Nigeria.

She pointed out that the university would be graduating its pioneer students this year.

Expected at the event billed to hold on Sunday, May 22, are Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi; Senior Partner PWC, Mr. Uyi Akapata; Chairman, SEPLAT Plc, Dr. A.B.C Orjiako; Founder/ Managing Director, Zinox Group, Mr. Stan Eke; MD Ecobank, Mr. Patrick Akinwutan; MD UBA, Mr. Kennedy Uzoka; Founder/MDY Group Holdings Ltd., Mrs. Fatumata Coker; Former Managing Director, Bank of Industries, Ms. Evelyn Oputu and Chief Nike Okundaye, among others. Chairman of Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyema, is billed to chair the event.



