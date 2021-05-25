Political turmoil in Mali deepened Tuesday as the country’s strongman pushed out transitional leaders who had been tasked with steering the return to civilian rule after a coup last August.

Assimi Goita, who headed a junta which seized power less than 10 months ago, said that President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane had been stripped of their powers, and he promised elections in 2022.

Ndaw and Ouane have been heading an interim government that was installed in September under the threat of regional sanctions, with the declared aim of restoring full civilian rule within 18 months.

In a statement read on public television, Goita said Ndaw and Ouane had been stripped of their duties for seeking to sabotage the transition.

Monday’s government reshuffle, designed to respond to growing criticism of the interim government, saw the military keep the strategic portfolios it controlled during the previous administration.

Colonel Goita, who holds the rank of vice president in the transitional government, accused Ndaw and Ouane of failing to consult him on the reshuffle.

According to Yahoo news, the transitional charter, a document largely drawn up by the colonels, sets down principles for underpinning Mali’s return to civilian rule.

ECOWAS, a 15-nation regional bloc, threatened sanctions, prompting the junta to hand power to a caretaker government that pledged to reform the constitution.

But many have doubted whether the military dominated government had the will or the ability to stage reforms on a short timescale.

The opposition M5 movement which spearheaded protests against Keita in 2020 urged dissolving the interim government and demanded a “more legitimate” body.

An official at Mali’s interim presidency, who requested anonymity, said this reshuffle was designed to send a message that “respect for the transition deadline remains the priority”.

