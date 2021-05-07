Aisha Jummai Al-Hassan, fondly referred to as Mama Taraba is dead. According to Punch, she died in a hospital in Cairo, Egypt at the age of 61.

A former Minister of Women Affairs and a former Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from Taraba North Senatorial District, Al-Hassan was a member of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress and contested the Governorship seat in Taraba State in the 2015 general elections.

She contested for the same seat on the platform of the United Democratic Party in the 2019 general elections after resigning as minister from the government of President Muhammadu Buhari on July 27, 2018.

Al -Hassan had always expressed support for former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar whom she describes as her godfather.

Aisha Jummai Al-Hassan attended Muhammed Nya Primary School, Jalingo and LEA Primary School, Tudun Wada, Kaduna before proceeding to Saint Faith College (now GGSS) Kawo Kaduna where she studied between January 1973 and June 1977.

She attended the School of Basic Studies, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria from July 1977 to July 1979 for her preliminary studies.

Al-Hassan started work as a Magistrate Grade II in April 1988 in the Kaduna State Judiciary.

She was admitted to the Fijian Bar and enrolled as a Barrister and Solicitor of the High Court of Fiji in 1991. While she was in Fiji, her services were transferred from Kaduna State Judiciary to FCT Judiciary in 1991 as Magistrate Grade I.

Al-Hassan was appointed the first female Attorney General of her State, Taraba in 1997.

She was appointed the first female Chief Registrar of the High Court of the FCT in December 2003. She voluntarily retired from the FCT Judiciary as Chief Registrar on the 31st of December, 2009.

