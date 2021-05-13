By Festus Ahon A middle-aged man has been arrested by the Police in Asaba, the Delta State capital for allegedly stabbing a 15-year old girl, Omelagu Chidinma at the neck region, below her lower jaw for reportedly refusing his love advances.

The middle-aged man who was simply identified as Asika, according to a source is a neighbour of the victim’s parents at Infant Jesus area of Asaba.

Revealing that the victim's family are living in a batcha (bamboo house), the source who pleaded anonymity, said "trouble started when Asika woke up in the morning and accused the victim whom he had been asking out, of littering the compound.

“So he called Chidinma but she did not answer because she was on the phone. When Chidinma now came out to wash her clothes, he slapped her. That was how they started fighting.

"He hit her on the neck and head. They even went inside to continue the fight. After some time, Chidinma came out and started to wash her clothes but the man came again and started beating her.

“She retaliated, and the man went into the kitchen, brought out a bottle, broke it, and used to stab her on the neck”. Confirming the incident, the Acting Public Relations Officer, PPRO, of the State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, said the suspect was in police custody but did not give further details about what happened.

