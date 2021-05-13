Nnamdi Kanu The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), led by Nnamdi Kanu, has reacted to the news by the Nigerian Army claiming that the second-in-command to killed Commander Ikonso, has been arrested, describing it as “a blatant lie and a cheap propaganda to lay false claims to imaginary military prowess..”

The statement signed by IPOB’s publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, and made available to Vanguard, declared that the said man was not an operative of ESN, adding that “Such a man is too old to be recruited into ESN let alone being Ikonso’s Second-in-Command.”

Emma Powerful said: “That you ambushed Ikonso with the help of some traitors did not mean you have crushed ESN. Stop claiming what you have not done in your bid to win public accolades. If you arrest or kill Ikonso’s Second-in-Command, we will not hesitate to admit it just the same way we did not deny the murder of Ikonso. We are not like Nigeria that lives in propaganda; we tell the truth always. So, stop harassing innocent Biafrans in the name of a manhunt for ESN personnel.

ALSO READ: Opinion: Why is South East on fire? “The Nigeria security agents should stop making a mockery of themselves. The arrest of innocent Biafrans and labeling them ESN operatives cannot make you overpower our gallant ESN operatives.

“Our background check revealed that the said man had issues with his traditional ruler who gave his contact to the security agents alleging that he belongs to ESN. He is not our own.”

He noted further that “We are assuring them that whatever they do, they cannot win ESN in this fight for freedom. The secret killing and abduction can never make IPOB change our resolve towards restoring Biafra as an independent nation.”

