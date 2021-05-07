By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha The Police in the Delta State command have arrested one Mr Efe Lucky and Mr Ramson Akpojibu for beating their friend to death over allegation of theft of their N3,000 and phones.

Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr Bright Edafe confirmed this yesterday, in a statement.

“On the 3/5/2021 at about 1430hrs, information was received from a distressed caller that at good Samaritan reported that one Efe Lucky and Ramson Akpojibu both ‘m’ of Ughoton community Okpe LGA brought a patient, one Mr Christain ‘m’ Surname unknown” to one of the clinics in Warri.

ALSO READ: ABSU kidnap: Only one student left with hoodlums ― Abia govt “As soon he was certified dead, the duo with bloodstains on their clothes were about to abscond. The DPO Orerokpe Division deployed detectives to the clinic. The corpse was viewed and signs of violence were seen on the body of the deceased.

“Corpse was photographed and deposited at Orerokpe General Hospital mortuary. The police arrested the two suspects Efe Lucky ‘m’ and Ramson Akpojibu ‘m’, and the premises of the suspects were searched. A bloodstained cutlass, hammer and blood-soaked towel were recovered.

ALSO READ: Buni condoles Fika Emirate over death of Imam Muhammad Alkali “They confessed that they were five in number and they beat up the deceased over an allegation of stealing their three thousand naira (N3,000.00) and phones.

“Effort is on to arrest the three other suspects. The Commissioner of Police Delta State has ordered that the case be transferred to State criminal investigation department for further investigation,” the statement read.

