Suspect The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested one Omotayo Olaiya who threatened to kill a woman with a gun at Ebute-Metta area of Lagos.

CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the command’s spokesman, in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said that the suspect was arrested on May 3, following a complaint by one Mrs Olatunji Shakirat Mayo.

“The police operatives attached to Denton Division of the Lagos State Police Command, on May 3 at about 11am received a complaint from Mrs Olatunji Shakirat Mayo that one Omotayo Olaiya threatened to kill her with a gun inside the Ansarudeen Mosque, located at No 72-74, Bola St., Ebute-Metta Lagos.

“On the strength of the complaint, a surveillance team was detailed to track down the suspect and he was eventually arrested.

“A Brownie Pistol and one Motorola walkie-talkie were recovered from the suspect.

"Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed that he bought the pistol from one Taiwo residing at Ikorodu area of Lagos State in November 2020, at the rate of N80,000," Adejobi said.

He added that CP Hakeem Odumosu has ordered that the case be transferred to the Command’s Special Squad, Ikeja, for proper investigation and arrest of other accomplices of the suspect.

The command’s spokesman said that the suspect would be prosecuted for unlawful possession of firearms and threat to life after completion of police investigation.

In another development, the Police in Festac, Lagos state, rescued an abandoned baby girl on Tuesday, May 4 at 24B, Plot 3006, Rafiu Babatunde Tinubu St., Amuwo Odofin, Lagos State.

Adejobi disclosed that the Police in conjunction with the Social Workers from Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State have taken the rescued baby to the Juvenile and Women Centre (JWC) Alakara for further action.

He said the CP condemned the cruel and inhuman act of abandoning babies on roadsides or in the bush, describing such act as criminal and to be punished if the perpetrator was arrested. (NAN)

