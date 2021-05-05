A Sea Captain, Emmanuel Attah, has petitioned Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, alleging that his life is being threatened by one Mr. Joseph Emeresu Ayede, alias Sato. He also accused Ayede of trying to grab his plots of land.

Attah alleged that Ayede threatened to shoot him over a three-acre land he bought on June 13, 2009, and another 12 x 150 plot situated at Okokomaiko, which he bought twice from the Obanla Family of Isashi, Ojo Local Government Area, Lagos.

The petitioner alleged that he has been compelled to vacate a house he built on the land to secure his life. Attah, a sailor, said his ordeal started when he came back from the seas and met a fish pond on his land, adding that he reported the issue to one of the signatories on his land receipt, Alhaji Sikiru Salau, who told him that the land was only leased to Ayede for N7, 000.

According to the petitioner, Alhaji Salau told him that Ayede would vacate the property if he refunded the N7, 000, a condition he fulfilled.

Attah said he was alarmed when Salau told him that Ayede refused to collect the money and instead, started threatening him with a gun.

He said he approached one of the elders of the community, Alhaji Adams Ayeni, who directed him to the authentic Obanla family head, Mr. Rabiu Salau Obanla (Baba Ewe) (now late), who told him that all the documents earlier issued to him on the land and signed by Alhaji Sikiru Salau, Mr. Anofiu Salau and witnessed by one of the landlords in the area, Henry M., were fake.

He said he reported the matter to the police, who told him that Ayede produced receipt of the land he got from Alhaji Sikiru Salau and therefore exonerated him.

Attah, who accused Ayede of digging ‘an illegal’ carnal that spoilt six plots of land, said he reported the case to Mr. Rabiu Salau Obanla.

“He summoned Ayede, but he refused to see Obanla. I later petitioned the Lagos State Special Task Force on land grabbers at Alausa, Lagos on August 23, 2019.

“Some officials came from one of their branches and stopped the construction of illegal structures on the land. But due to improper follow up, the perpetrators resumed their illegal construction.

“I went back to Alausa only to hear that my file could not be found. I am now pleading with Governor Sanwo-Olu to stand as the arbitrator and save me from Ayede and Obanla’s family.”

When The Guardian contacted Alhaji Sikiru Salau, he dismissed Attah’s complaints, saying it was filled with tissues of lie. He also described Attah as a troublesome fellow. The Guardian could not get Ayede’s side of the story as his line was always ‘switched off’.



