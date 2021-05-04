Janet Osemudiamen

Manchester United have stepped up security at Old Trafford amid fears of more protests against club owners the Glazers – with fans saying “this is just the start”, The mirror reports.

Organisers of the protest insist Sunday’s events were the start of a concerted campaign to oust the Glazers from United – with more protests planned in the coming days and weeks.

Supporters said they have never felt more “sidelined and ignored” after United were part of the Big Six looking to create a new European Super League.

But the club have undertaken a review of security measures at the stadium, after about 200 protestors spoiled those protests, storming Old Trafford and forcing Sunday’s game against Liverpool to be called off.

The move came amid fears of further anti-Glazer protests at Man United’s next home game, against Leicester a week tomorrow, as well as the rearranged fixture against arch rivals Liverpool.

The shameful scenes were captured by TV cameras and the footage is being studied by United, in conjunction with Greater Manchester Police, with Man United vowing to ban those found guilty of criminal damage.

The Premier League and the FA have also launched investigations into the incident, with Man United facing potential sanctions for the security breaches.

A statement from Man United reads: “After breaking through barriers and security on the forecourt, some protestors climbed the gates at the end of the Munich tunnel, then forced access to a side door in the stand, before opening an external door that let others through to the concourse area and the pitch.

“A second breach occurred when a protestor smashed the door of a disability access lift, enabling a group to enter the stand.

“The majority of our fans have and will condemn criminal damage, along with any violence towards club staff, police or other fans, and these now become a police matter.”

A Manchester United Supporters Trust open letter yesterday refused to let their voices be silenced by this news, saying: “No one wants what happened at Old Trafford yesterday to be a regular event. We don’t want to spend our days off work protesting outside our football ground.

“But what happened was the culmination of 16 years in which your family’s ownership of the club has driven us into debt and decline and we have felt ever more sidelined and ignored.”

Like this: Like Loading...