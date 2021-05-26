Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he is ‘confident’ his team will beat Villarreal on Wednesday night to lift the Europa League trophy, but insists any success is not about him or his ego.

This is the first final United have reached since Solskjaer was first appointed at the end of 2018, having fallen at the semi-final stage on four other occasions during that time. It would also be a first trophy since winning the same competition in 2017 should they be successful.

“Quietly confident, as I’ve always said. Trusting the players,” Solskjaer commented, via ManUtd.com, as he weighed up United’s chances of victory.

ALSO READ: Conte in shock departure from Inter Milan, despite Serie A success “These players are ready for this and that’s the main thing. I’ve seen in them something growing inside of them, more and more confident, more and more robust and resilient to setbacks. As a group, I’m confident that we’re ready for this now.”

Solskjaer said it hadn’t even crossed his mind that the final in Gdansk falls on the very same date – 26 May – as his own crowning achievement as his player, 22 years on from the 1999 Champions League final when his outstretched boot completed the third leg of the historic treble.

“I don’t even think about that. Always think forward, always focus on making the right decision for the club, the players, and this team,” he said.

