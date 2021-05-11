Again, Manchester City are champions of England after Man United lost at home 1-2 to Leicester city on Tuesday night, May 11.
The club would have won the title over the weekend but lost 2-1 at home to Chelsea.
With three matches to spare Leicester City’s Caglar Soyuncu headed home Leicester’s 66th-minute winner at Old Trafford meaning United cannot mathematically catch up with Manchester City.
In the last decade, Manchester City have now won the premier league five times.
It caps a remarkable month for the club who booked their spot in their first ever Champions League final on May 29 after knocking out Paris Saint-Germain.
Straight News reports that this is Guardiola’s ninth league title in his managerial career having won three with Barcelona, three with Bayern and three with Man City.
Janet Osemudiamen
