Janet Osemudiamen

Chaos unfolded at Old Trafford on Sunday as anti-ownership protests by Manchester United fans forced the postponement of Sunday’s Premier League game against Liverpool.

According to Washington post,the match was initially delayed by the Premier League as police worked to clear protesters off the pitch and elsewhere at Old Trafford, Manchester United’s 112-year-old stadium. Players for both sides reportedly remained at the hotel where they had been staying rather than travel by bus through thousands of protesters, who had also gathered at the hotel and in front of the stadium.

“Following discussion between the Police, The Premier League, Trafford Council and the clubs, our match against Liverpool has been postponed due to safety and security considerations around the protest today,” Manchester United said. “Discussions will now take place with the Premier League on a revised date for the fixture.

“Our fans are passionate about Manchester United, and we completely acknowledge the right to free expression and peaceful protest. However, we regret the disruption to the team and actions which put other fans, staff, and the police in danger. We thank the police for their support and will assist them in any subsequent investigations.”

As news of the postponement spread, some fans chanted, “We’ll decide when you can play.”

There were also protests last week outside Old Trafford before Manchester United played a road game at Leeds United, but in a stunning scene, Sunday marked the first time fans gained illegal access to the stadium and paraded on the field.

Fans have not been able to attend Premier League matches since last year, when coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions were enacted. The invasion quickly raised questions of whether areas were breached that are meant to be completely free of the virus, and if so, whether Sunday’s match might be postponed for health-related reasons.

