Manchester United Brazilian midfielder, Frederico Rodrigues de Paula Santos, known as Fred received racist abuse on Instagram following the 4-2 loss to Liverpool at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

According to Skysport, Frederico who is 28 year old, started the game for Manchester United before being replaced by Mason Greenwood in the 63rd minute with United 3-1 down at the time.

After the game Frederico was sent the abuse via the comment section of an image he posted on Instagram on Sunday, celebrating Manchester United’s away win at Villa Park.

The Brazilian was sent a number of racially abusive messages, including racial slurs and ‘monkey emojis’. He was previously racially abused this season after Manchester United’s FA Cup exit to Leicester.

Back in March, Frederico said “we are bigger and better than that” after being abused on social media following the quarter-final defeat.

Five days later, Instagram confirmed it had removed a number of accounts related to the incident.

Sky Sports News has contacted Facebook, the parent company of Instagram, for comment regarding the latest instance of abuse towards Fred.

Fred’s team-mates, Marcus Rashford, Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial, and Manchester United Women’s Lauren James have also been targeted for online racist abuse this season.

Janet Osemudiamen

