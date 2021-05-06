By Jimoh Babatunde Manufacturers in Nigeria have been urged to make use of test laboratories of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) for testing, analysing and certifications of essential products in the country.

The Director-General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, made the call following international accreditation awarded to SON test laboratories recently.

READ ALSOTambuwal, Okowa, Ugwuanyi visit Ayade over threat to defect from PDP The labs have been accredited after the successful completion of evaluation processes by the American Association of Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) following the recognised international standards.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony of the accredited laboratories in Lagos last week, Salim expressed delight that with the facilities in place, the nation’s export drive promises to be fruitful.

While calling on Nigerians especially operators and manufacturers to patronize the facilities, he expressed hope that there would be a drastic reduction in rejections of Nigeria export products abroad.

He also stated that with the accredited laboratories, Nigerian products would be accepted anywhere in the world, while also increasing the level of confidence of both local and foreign consumers of made-in-Nigeria goods.”

Delivering her goodwill message, the Deputy Director, Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi, (FIIRO), Dr Adebukola Huthman, commended the standards body for unveiling the accredited laboratories, saying that getting accreditation is not an easy feat especially in a country like Nigeria.

Like this: Like Loading...