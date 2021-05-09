By Ayo Onikoyi Veteran actress Bimbo Akintola plays the lead role of a woman desperate for a child in Baby Drama. Beyond her character, she gives her candid opinion on a childless marriage. How will you describe your character in Baby Drama and what should your fans expect? My character is someone desperate for a child after many years in marriage. As African women, we feel a culmination of that partnership is to bring forth a child that will carry on the name. These are traditional beliefs, and my character has found herself in a difficult situation. We see her struggles, her torment and how easy it is to become warped by something we want so passionately.

ALSO READ: My music will boom after Nigerian Idols exit ― Jojobaby What advice will you give families facing the cultural and societal pressure of delayed childbirth? There isn’t any advice you can give to anyone going through such a situation; it is a very sensitive one. The way we were brought up in Africa is to believe a woman’s job in marriage is procreation. Many people believe that a woman is worthless without a man, and marriage is worthless without a child.

How well is Africa Magic telling authentic Nigerian and African stories? Africa Magic has consistently told African stories. They have satisfied a particular niche by giving the audience a taste of African content that reflects our culture and tradition.

Vanguard News Nigeria

