Many people have sustained different degrees of injury after an explosion rocked parts of mile 3 market in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Rivers State in the early hours of today Monday, May 31.

Thankfully, no life was lost in the incident but many people who were running for safety were seriously injured.

A source who spoke with Vanguard narrated that the explosion caused panic in the market as traders and commuters scampered for safety.

The spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, SP. Nnamdi Omoni, said the police were on their way to the scene of the incident to ascertain what transpired.

Stretch of shops and businesses on both sides of the streets leading to the market have all closed.