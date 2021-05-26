Multiple people are dead following a mass shooting at California light rail yard, in the United States, according to reports Wednesday.

According to Daily Mail UK, Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet early morning that they were responding to an active shooter in San Jose.

One Valley Transportation Authority employee’s mother told KTVU that the shooting occurred during a union meeting.

The Mercury News also confirmed that multiple people are dead, including the shooter.

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office tweeted: ‘Deputies currently on scene for an active shooter investigation in the area of 100 W. Younger Ave. SJ.

‘Please stay away from the area. More info to follow.’

READ ASLO: We support constitution amendments that will enhance Nigeria’s unity, prosperity – Ugwuanyi They later added there would be a media staging area close by.

The shooting is said to have taken place early Wednesday morning, with first reports of gunfire at around 6:30am, US local time.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, an American attorney and politician from California tweeted: ‘A shooting at the VTA facility on Younger St has left several people being treated, but the situation is still being assessed.

‘The shooter is no longer a threat, and the facility has been evacuated. I will update as more information becomes available’

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...