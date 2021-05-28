Oil marketers have expressed divergent views on the proposed acquisition of a 20 per cent stake by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation in Dangote refinery.

The Street Journal had reported that the chief operating officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mustapha Yakubu revealed during the two-day Nigeria Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF) in Abuja, that discussions are ongoing with the Dangote Group for the acquisition of about 20% minority stake in the 650,000 bdp refinery.

Yakubu had also revealed that the investment deal was being handled on behalf of the NNPC by the Greenfield Refining Projects Division (GRPD) of the NNPC.

“What we do, our strategy is to collaborate and seek strategic partnerships with private investors. At the moment, we have Dangote Refinery, which is the 650,000 capacity barrels per day plus a mini 80,000 tonnes per annum petrochemical plant.

“What are we doing there I can tell you today that we are seeking to have a 20 per cent minority stake in Dangote Refinery as part of our collaboration and you know that there’s a huge quantity of crude for that refinery. That’s 650,000 barrels, going into a single crude distillation unit (CDU). When that comes on board, it will also wet the nation for us,” he had said.

However, the Chairman, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, Mr Adetunji Oyebanji, is of the opinion that the NNPC needed to clearly state the reasons for the proposed purchase of a 20 per cent stake in the privately-owned refinery.

He said, “Dangote Group, owners of the Dangote refinery, should be allowed to operate the refinery efficiently as a private entity. Our experience is that government regulations and policies make decisions around investments like this political. Preferably, the equity should be sold directly to the Nigerian public,” he told Punch.

But the National Operations Coordinator, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Michael Osatuyi, described the move by the NNPC as a welcome development since the corporation would not be acquiring a majority stake in the refinery.

He said, “It should be a good synergy like the Nigerian LNG Limited where the NNPC has a 49 per cent stake; Shell has 25; Total has 15, and Eni, 10. The NLNG now generates billions of dollars in dividends for the Federal Government. As long as it is run as a private entity, not under the control of the NNPC, the outcome should be successful.”

The Dangote refinery, which will be Africa’s largest refinery, is expected to start commissioning early next-year.

Reputed to be Africa’s biggest oil refining facility and the world’s largest single-train plant, Dangote Refinery is expected to produce 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) integrated refinery at completion. It is also expected to process a variety of light and medium grades of crude, including petrol and diesel as well as jet fuel and polypropylene.

Worth about $15 billion, the refinery is designed to produce up to 50 million litres of petrol and 15 million litres of diesel a day, roughly 10.4 million tonnes of the product, 4.6 million tonnes of diesel, and 4 million tonnes of jet fuel per year, in addition to having a fertiliser plant, which will utilise the refinery by-products as raw materials.

Nigeria on the other hand imports around 1 million-1.25 million metric tonnes/month of petrol due to inadequate domestic refining capacity. All the refineries, with combined nameplate capacity to refine 445,000 bpd of crude oil, are currently shut down.

