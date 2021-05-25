Maroon 5 Features Posthumous Verses From Nipsey Hussle & Juice WRLD In New Album

Maroon 5 has dominated the pop charts since the 2000s and remains one of the most commercially successful bands out right now.

Their ability to cross genres and incorporate acts from different musical backgrounds has played a huge role in their longevity.

Adam Levine has worked alongside some of the biggest stars in hip-hop from Kanye West to Eminem and 50 Cent but Maroon 5 has also drawn inspiration from hip-hop on numerous occasions with songs like “Girls Like You” ft Cardi B and “Cold” ft Future.

The group is getting ready to release their forthcoming album, Jordi, named after their former manager who passed away in 2017.

Maroon 5 unveiled the project’s tracklist which includes some heavy hitters from the rap game. However, the surprising part of the tracklist is the posthumous appearances from Nipsey Hussle and Juice WRLD.

Nipsey is featured on the remix of “Memories” alongside YG while Juice is credited on the song, “Can’t Leave You Alone.”

This is the latest featured appearance that Juice fans have been treated to since his tragic death in December 2019. Last year, the late rapper scored guest spots on G Herbo’s “PTSD,” Polo G’s “Flex,” and Internet Money’s “Blastoff,” among others.

Meanwhile, Nipsey has been prominently featured on several tracks since his untimely passing in March 2019. Over the past two years, Nip has shown up on songs like DJ Khaled’s “Higher,” The Game’s “Welcome Home,” and Big Sean’s “Deep Reverence.”

Other appearances on the tracklist include Megan Thee Stallion, Anuel AA, and more.

“Beautiful Mistakes” (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

“Lost”

“Echo” (Feat. blackbear)

“Lovesick”

“Remedy” (Feat. Stevie Nicks)

“Seasons”

“One Light” (Feat. Bantu)

“Convince Me Otherwise” (Feat. H.E.R.)

“Nobody’s Love”

“Can’t Leave You Alone” (Feat. Juice WRLD)

“Memories”

“Memories (Remix)” (Feat. Nipsey Hussle & YG)

“Button” (Feat. Anuel AA & Tainy)

“Lifestyle” (Jason Derulo Feat. Adam Levine)

Maroon 5 is an American pop rock band from Los Angeles, California. It currently consists of lead vocalist Adam Levine, keyboardist and rhythm guitarist Jesse Carmichael, lead guitarist James Valentine, drummer Matt Flynn, keyboardist PJ Morton, and multi-instrumentalist Sam Farrar.

Original members Levine, Carmichael, bassist Mickey Madden, and drummer Ryan Dusick first came together as Kara’s Flowers in 1994, while they were still in high school.

