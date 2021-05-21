Governor Larry Hogan has announced a new partnership between the Maryland Lottery and Maryland Health Department to provide $2 million in prize money for Marylanders who receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Larry Hogan said daily drawings for a $40,000 prize will be held from May 25 to July 3 2021. On July 4, the grand prize of $400,000 will be randomly drawn for one winner.

According to The Washington Post, all Maryland residents age 18 and older who received their coronavirus vaccine in Maryland will be eligible. No registration or entry is necessary.

The lottery is the latest effort by Maryland to get as many people inoculated against the coronavirus as possible, as the state tries to return to pre-pandemic normalcy. It is one of the largest cash incentives a state government has offered to its residents to promote the vaccine.

Earlier this month, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced he would offer five $1 million prizes to vaccinated state residents, along with four-year college scholarships for five vaccinated Ohioans under the age of 18.

Under Hogan’s VaxCash promotion, each Maryland resident who has received a vaccine will be randomly assigned a number in a system that will be maintained by the Maryland Department of Health. The state lottery agency will select a number each day during the drawings.

Winners will be contacted and have to provide written consent to accept the prize. They can remain anonymous but will be encouraged to share their stories.

“All you have to do is to get your shot,” Hogan said.

His announcement, which was made with lottery officials outside the State House in Annapolis, comes as statewide coronavirus metrics, which indicate the community spread of the virus and the level of severity, have continued to decline.

Last week, Hogan lifted the state’s indoor mask mandate after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance that fully vaccinated people could go maskless indoors. On Friday, visitors and public tours will resume at the State House, which has been closed to the public since the start of the pandemic last March.

Hogan initially planned to do away with the indoor mask requirement by Memorial Day, when the state was expected to have 70 percent of the adult population with at least one dose of the vaccine.

As of late Wednesday, 67.3 percent of Maryland resident aged 18 and over had received at least one shot.

Janet Osemudiamen

Like this: Like Loading...