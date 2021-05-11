On Monday, the governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, presented nine new Peugeot 406 cars to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), RATTAWU, and all media outfits based in the state.

This comes after the governor had pledged to donate the vehicles when he hosted media executives and practitioners to break the Ramadan fast at his residence.

Matawalle who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Bala Maru, said his decision to purchase and distribute vehicles to media houses was aimed at ameliorating transport difficulties faced by the organizations.

He said the gesture would also help the beneficiaries cut costs and retain employees, especially when the coronavirus pandemic affected the global economy.

“The media is critical not only for disseminating knowledge about government policies and programs but also for receiving feedback from the public about how the government has touched their lives.

“My administration has always been media-friendly, l have offered a number of support and assistance to the state chapter of the NUJ and individual media corporations.

“The state-owned media outfits have not been left out because we have awarded contracts, worth N560,060,350.32 for the renovation and supply of equipment to the Zamfara Radio as well as the sum of N957,131,641.00 for the construction and supply of equipment to Zamfara Television Station while the AM and FM stations are being upgraded with state of the art facilities,” the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN ) quoted Matawalle.

He urged media practitioners to always verify and double-check facts before going to the press, noting that by doing so, they would help in preserving the dignity of the press and upholding its long-standing ethics.

He prayed that the assistance would further strengthen the cordial ties between the government and members of the press, as well as assist media organizations in reducing costs in order to maintain and enhance the well-being of their employees.

Similarly, the governor donated cars and cash prizes to winners of the Zamfara Radio Ramadan Quiz Competition who participated when the governor featured on the annual event.

One woman went home with three tricycles and three sewing machines, another woman received one tricycle and two sewing machines while two other women got a Peugeot 406 each.

Apart from those who got N100,000 each as consolation prizes, another man collected one Peugeot 406 and a Hajj seat.

In his vote of thanks on behalf of all the beneficiaries, Chairman, Head of Media Organisations Forum, and the Chief Executive Officer of Gamji TV, Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar Tsafe, thanked the governor for the donations and assured of media continued support and cooperation with the government.

Like this: Like Loading...