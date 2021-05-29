Dr Pauline Ikwuegbe, Provost, Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu (FCEE) in Enugu State, has charged newly admitted students to be law-abiding, shun cultism and violence or face expulsion.



Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu

Ikwuegbe gave the warning on Saturday, in Eha-Amufu, at the 27th matriculation ceremony of the institution. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 520 National Certificate of Education (NCE) and 450 first degree students took matriculation vows.

She said that the college had zero tolerance for anti-social vices and would not hesitate to expel any student found guilty of cultism, examination malpractice, hooliganism, cyber-crime, violence, and other anti-social behaviours.

“If you know you will graduate in this college, face your study, which is the main reason why you are admitted.

“Because if you are found guilty of any form of anti-social behaviours, the college will not hesitate to expel you.

“You must attend your lectures regularly, respect staff of the institution and uphold the ideals of the college, “she said.

The provost said that matriculation did not only mark the official admission of students into an institution, but also a ceremony where matriculants took vows to obey school rules and regulations.

“I congratulate you all for choosing FCEE and happy to tell you that, the management has provided a conducive environment for quality teaching and learning for you.

“As you have taken your vows today, you have promised to obey all the college rules and regulations as well as accepted to be sanctioned, when you go contrary, “she said.

According to the provost, the management had embarked on massive construction of new buildings, renovation of existing ones, and fixed solar powered light in every part of the college, among others.

“For the first time in the history of the college established over 40 years ago, we now have a financial inside the institution.

“The staff and students have been going to town to withdraw and deposit money, do not have to do so again.

“The management under my watch strived to achieve all these, to ensure that you are comfortable in campus, “she said. Also speaking, Prof Charles Igwe, the Vice-chancellor of University of Nsukka, which FECC is affiliated to, said that the university placed dignity, equity, and truth above all its consideration.

The VC, who was represented by Professor Joshua Umeifukem, Dean Faculty of Education UNN, urged the degree students to give special attention to their study, to make good results on graduation.

“If you work hard and on graduation you are found worthy in character and in learning, you will be awarded UNN first degree because FECC is affiliated to UNN.

“UNN does not compromise standard because the university places dignity, equity and truth, above every other consideration, “he said.

He urged the newly admitted students to report to the university authority any form of financial exploitation or sexual harassment by either staff or students at the college for appropriate action.

In his own remark, Mr Doifie Buokoribo, Chairman Governing Council of FCEE, urged students to always conduct a fair check before embarking on any action.

“Fairness should be your watchword before embarking on any action, do a fair check. If such an action is fair to others and the society.

“Stay focused to your course of study and avoid every distraction that will prevent you to graduate in flying colours. “It is my wish that at the end of this academic race, you will be found worthy, both in learning and in character,” he said.

