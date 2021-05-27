A protestor holds a banner in front of a Biafra flag as he takes part in a demonstration in Durban, South Africa, on May 30, 2019 during a Freedom March for Biafra held worldwide and organised by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to mark the anniversary of the unilateral declaration of independence in 1967 that sparked a brutal 30-month civil war in Nigeria. (Photo / AFP •IPOB Australia, commends MASSOB for shifting its sit-at-home An Igbo leader and former Presidential Aspirant, Chief Charles Udeogaranya has urged Ndigbo to ignore the social media circulation trending around, urging them to stay at home on 30th May.

Udeogaranya spoke at a time the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Victoria Community in Australia, disclosed that it will hold a two-day candle light dinner and procession programme between May 30 and May 31,2021 in the heart of Melbourne, Australia, to remember Biafra’s fallen heroes.

READ ALSO:NGF faults Buhari’s Executive Order on judicial autonomy Udeogaranya reminded Ndigbo that the national holiday for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr in America is considered a day on and not a day off and that is what Ndigbo should do in honour of their fallen heroes.

“Remember your fallen heroes in solemn prayers, charity to all but without the colouration that you are still a rebel.”

He maintained that the fallen heroes of Ndigbo will be happier wherever they are with an Igbo society without violence of which they died and therefore, their death should not be in vain.

Udeogaranya pointed out that “by faith as Christians, our God commanded us not to be rebels as vengeance belongs to God”.

He argued that those asking Ndigbo to sit at home do not know what Ndigbo go through to pay their school fees, medical fees, house rents, shop rents, upkeep and numerous bills. But they stay in their safe havens to dish out frivolous orders when no one has elected or appointed them as lords over Ndigbo, particularly when they are not doing anything to solve Igbo problems but rather compounding them with threats of violence, rebellious acts and attracting wars and genocide against Ndigbo.

He added that : ” No doubt, President Buhari’s government is the worst for Ndigbo and so many other ethnic groups in Nigeria. And with that, we are not alone in this carnage. But nevertheless, we have to manage the situation very well in order to safe guard our people through this trying period”.

IPOB Australia, commends MASSOB for also shifting its sit-at-home

IPOB also applauded the Comrade Uchenna Madu-led Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State Of Biafra, MASSOB’s decision to shift, like IPOB did, the observation of sit-at-home protest from Sunday May 30th to Monday May 31st 2021, to allow Church activities to hold across Biafra land and the Diaspora.

This was disclosed in a statement by IPOB’s Director of Socials and Leader, Community Affairs Committee, IPOB Victoria, Australia, Mazi Nnamdi Nwokedi, in a statement made available to Vanguard.

Mazi Nwokedi’s statement read in part: “IPOB Victoria will host 2 days candle light dinner and procession programme in the heart of Melbourne Australia to remember Biafran fallen heroes.

“IPOB Victoria Community Australia also applauded the decision of Comrade Uchenna Madu leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, to observe a sit-at-home, on May 31st 2021.

“The sit at home is not only to show respect for the ultimate sacrifice by our fallen heroes but also to send warning signals to Nigerian government that Biafrans are still speaking with one voice. There is no greater sacrifice than the ones made by over 3 million Biafrans, whose only wrong was their determination to live freely. We will never forget them.”

