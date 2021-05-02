Workers in Bauchi State under the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have called on the state government to support them with agricultural loan facilities for the 2021 raining season.

Mr Danjuma Saleh, Chairman NLC Bauchi Council, made the call during commemoration of 2021 International Workers’ Day on Saturday in Bauchi.

He said about 85% of the population of the state was engaged in farming activities to boost their incomes and the economy of the state.

“It is therefore pertinent to appeal to the governor of Bauchi State to guarantee and support workers to benefit from agricultural loans for the purchase of agricultural inputs and equipment to boost agriculture in the state.

“We appreciate the governor for the recent empowerment of the state fertilizer blending plant, in the administration’s efforts to boost fertilizer production,” Saleh said.

ALSO READ: How fear of Zik forced Awolowo to hold Action Group meetings in secret —Basorun Arogbofa The chairman also appealed to Governor Bala Mohammed for regular release and implementation of promotions to all deserving officers.

According to him, the promotions are not coming as and when due lamenting that passing promotion examinations is not a guarantee for one to be promoted in the state now.

He also solicited for additional funding on the monthly allocation to the state and local government pension boards to enable them to cover a significant number of retirees.

The NLC chairman also called for the restoration of rent allowances to civil servants.

“It is also fair to restore the rent allowances of the affected officers to enable them continue to pay for an alternative accommodation,” he said.

READ ALSO: We are sad, not celebrating May Day – C’River workers In a remark, the governor who was represented by the Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman, urged the present workers to emulate the patriotic traits of the founding fathers of Nigerian labour unions.

He said since inception of his administration, measures were being put in place to ensure stabilisation of salary and pension payments.

Mohammmed said his administration had put in place a mechanism whereby the nominal roll will primarily drive the payroll, block leakages, improve cash flow management and cut irrelevant spending.

He, however, urged workers to support his quest for providing development projects drive with direct bearing on the general public.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...