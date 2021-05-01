By Festus Ahon, ASABA DELTA State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, Saturday restated the commitment of his administration to the welfare of workers in the State, reiterating the resolve of the State Government to continue to meet the obligation of workers in the state as at when due.

Okowa who stated during the Workers’ Day Celebration, Asaba, said despite the financial constraints in the system, his administration would always prioritize the welfare of workers in the State.

The governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Mr Chiedu Ebie insisted that since pre-independence days workers have been a vital part of the dynamics of Nigeria’s social-political and economic trajectory.

Stating that his administration was determined to build a State of every body’s dream, Okowa said: “All we expect from you in return is greater dedication, patience with us and remaining loyal to the government of the day.

“As we celebrate this year’s Workers’ day, let me reassure you that my government is fully aware of the challenges faced by labour.”

Enjoining employers to use the day to reflect and evaluate the welfare, remuneration, condition of service, safety and state of workers among other issues, the Governor appealed to retirees and pensioners in the State to be patient with his administration.

He commended the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, Trade Union Congress, TUC and other Unions in the State for their support to the administration and congratulated workers in the State for a successful 2021 workers’ day.

Okowa told them to celebrate the day with renewed strength, determination, hope, solidarity and unity, urging Deltans to be security conscious in view of the security challenges in the country. He told them to report any suspicious movement to the security agencies.

The State Chairman NLC, Comrade Goodluck Ofobroku and his counterpart in the TUC, Comrade Martin Bolum who spoke earlier, thanked the State government for its continued support to workers.

