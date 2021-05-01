By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri The President of the Nigerian Community in Turkey, Prince Emre Magboh, yesterday called on the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, to review upward the salaries of Nigerian workers as well as that of pensioners in the country.

Magboh, spoke in a statement made available to newsmen in Owerri, from his office, Istanbul, while commenting on the worker’s day celebration.

He said that his call for upward review of workers’ salaries was to end the incessant protests by workers. He, however, called on governors to do the same.

READ ALSO: Suspected Okada thief burnt to death by angry mob in Ilorin According to NICOT president, “The workers day celebration as observed annually is a day set aside to encourage the tireless contributions of workers towards nation-building” adding that, “appreciating their efforts will motivate them to be committed in doing their job efficiently. I also used this opportunity to call on the workers to adhere to safety measures in carrying out their day-to-day activities until the fight against the covid-19 is won.

“We also appealed to the federal and state governments of Nigeria to review upward on workers’ salaries and ensure prompt payment of pensions so as to put to an end the incessant approach of protests by workers in the country.”

“At the same time, Nigerian workers should always explore diplomatic options in pressing home their demand before resulting to protest as their relevance to work is for the benefit of Nigerians,” Magboh said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

