A NON-GOVERNMENTAL organisation, Maryam Abio Foundation (MAY) has commenced distribution of food packages and cash to over one hundred underprivileged citizens in Abuja Municipal Area Council.

The residents were delighted when the foundation distributed food items such as semo, rice, vegetable oil and cash to Muslim faithful during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The founder of MAY, Hajia Maryam, in her welcome address, said fasting in the Holy month of Ramadan is compulsory for Muslims as stipulated in the Glorious Qur’an.

She urged women in AMAC to use the Holy month to pray for Nigeria, the FCT administrators as well as the leadership of Abuja Municipal Area Council under the Chairmanship of Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu Candido.

Yusuf implored women to preach to their children on Islamic injunctions against crimes and criminality. She urged the women to help the security operatives in curbing insecurity in the land.

She added that the next distribution of food items is planned toward the Sallah celebration during which MAY Foundation will be giving out food items to families for Sallah.

The Oga Attah of Igala, Jikoyi Abuja, HRH Alhaji Abdulsalam, who was an invited guest at the event thanked the organizer for the timely support for families.

He said the food packages were equally distributed among the attendees without fear or favour to any tribe. The Royal father prayed that Allah accept the kind gestures as acts of Ibaadah.

One of the beneficiaries, Hajia Medinat Ashiru Adelaja said the distributed packages for Ramadan are timely as the hike in prices of food items is making many families to seek for alternative means of food. She prayed to Almighty Allah to enrich Hajia Maryam Yusuf to do more for the Ummah.

There was a mild drama when a widow, Fatima Umar bursted into tears the moment Hajia Maryam gave her some cash to buy beverages for her children. She said the good gesture means a lot to her because fasting without food to take care of five children had been difficult. She fervently prayed to Almighty Allah to spare the life of the Benefactor for the Muslim Ummah so as to help more in alleviating poverty



No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...