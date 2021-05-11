Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN) has announced the shutdown of the Adoration Ministry for 30 days.

The announcement which came via a statement on Tuesday explained that the closure was to allow him to embark on a private prayer retreat that would end on the 10th of June, 2021.

The statement which was titled “Notice to all adorers” also urged the Adoration faithful to observe the retreat with prayers, fasting, and charity at home according to their capacity as they used to do during January break until he returns.

It is not clear if the shutdown was in obedience to the earlier order given to him by Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Bishop Calistus Onaga, but The Street Journal had earlier reported that the Diocese declared a week-long prayer of atonement after Fr. Mbaka’s followers vandalized the Catholic Cathedral and the Bishop Onaga’s residence.

“Our Spiritual Director, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka wishes to inform his beloved adorers that he has embarked on a private prayer retreat that will end on 10th June 2021.

“Consequently, no ministry activities shall be held in the ministry ground pending his return. He directs that members of the ministry are to observe this period of his retreat as they used to do during the usual January breaks of the ministry, by praying at their homes, being charitable, and fasting according to their ability.

“Adoration! Holy Spirit is our Power”, an excerpt of the statement shared by Vanguard reads.

