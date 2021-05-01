…APC threatens to report him to Pope By Jonboscow Agbakwuru & Omeiza Ajayi THE Presidency yesterday said that the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to grant Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka’s request for contract may have been the reason for his call for the President impeachment.

Father Mbaka, who is the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, has in his sermon at his adoration ground said that God is angry with President Buhari and told him to resign or the National Assembly should impeach him.

He said on Wednesday that the anger of God was on the President over his inaction on the wide spread of killings across the country.

The fiery Catholic cleric was one of the strong supporters of President Buhari in 2015 and 2019 elections as he described the President as the awaiting messiah for the country.

Reacting to the call for the resignation of the President, the Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba said that Father Mbaka had approached the President for contract which was not given to him.

The statement with the title, “Father Mbaka is everything apart from what he claims” read, “An outsider distilling the avalanche of verbiage, will be surprised that after supporting the President two times to win the Presidency, Father Mbaka has made a complete U-Turn, preposterously asking President Buhari to resign or be impeached.

“ Here is the point of departure: Father Mbaka asked for a meeting and to the shock of Presidential Aides, he came accompanied by three contractors. The President graciously allowed them in, and to everyone’s surprise, Father Mbaka asked for contracts as compensation for his support.

“Anyone familiar with President Buhari knows that he doesn’t break the laid down rules in dealing with contracts or any other government business for that matter. He requested the appropriate authorities to deal with the matter in accordance with laid down rules.

“Inside the Villa, discretion prevailed, that if those pictures and requests were made public, the followers will turn against the religious leader. None of it was released. Now, this is what is eating Father Mbaka.”

Before the statement from the Presidency, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Yekini Nabena, had cautioned the Spiritual Director of Adoration against making statements that could cause instability in the country, threatening to expose him before the Pope.

READ ALSO: Current security challenge politically motivated – Akpabio Reacting to Mbaka’s statement Friday in Abuja, Nabena said it was unfortunate for a man of God “who is supposed to deploy all known spiritual means of averting crisis to rather be threatening a democratically elected government for his own personal benefits while pretending to be speaking for the people.”

While making reference to the book of Mark 4: 35-40 where Jesus Christ calmed the storm when a wild storm came up and the waves crashed over the boat, Nabena said Jesus did not blame anyone but prayed and calmed the storm.

“One would wonder who Father Mbaka is emulating because the Lord Jesus Christ did not threaten to bring down the government during his own time, in fact, Jesus Christ obeyed and honoured constituted authority. That’s why he paid his tax.

“We are calling on Father Mbaka to concentrate on his spiritual calling and stop speaking like politicians who it is obvious he (Mbaka) has been dining and wining with. If Mbaka has found another political ally, it is better to leave political message for politicians.

“Calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to either resign or be impeached because of the current challenges is ungodly. Father Mbaka should not, however, take his luck too far because there are a lot to tell the Vatican and the Pope about his person and his sources of inspiration”, Nabena said.

The APC chieftain also called on other clerics to “emulate the likes of Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG and Pastor WF Kumuyi of the Deeper Life Bible Ministry and many other true men of God who will rather fast and pray to avert crisis in the country instead of threatening the government of the day”.

