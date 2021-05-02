Onuesoke By Ephraim Oseji Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain and former Delta State governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has faulted Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu’s attack on Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry , Enugu, AMEN, saying it is not a crime for the priest to demand contract or help from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Shehu had in reaction to the religious leader’s call for Buhari’s resignation over the worsening security situation in Nigeria, disclosed that Mbaka was attacking the President because he was refused contracts.

[ALSO READ] Minimum wage: Transfer to concurrent list won’t work — FG Responding to questions from newsmen at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on the issue, Onuesoke said: “What is wrong in asking for contract or compensation from President Buhari? Was Garba Shehu himself not compensated with the position of a spokesman for the President as a payback for his disposition during the campaign?

“It is not a crime to ask the President of your country for contracts. Other Buhari supporters were given gifts, appointments, contracts and even oil blocks, so why must that of Mbaka be different after defending Buhari before and after the elections?” he queried.

The PDP chieftain added: “Instead of Shehu Garba to defend the reasons Mbaka is asking the President to resign, he resorted to insulting the person of the cleric as if demanding contract is a crime.”

According to him, “this obvious blackmail by the President’s spokesman will not change the fact that Nigeria is rudderless. And because of this, majority of Nigerians who supported Buhari during 2015 election like Mbaka have been living in regrets because the Presidency had derailed.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

