Following the sudden disappearance of Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, protesting youths, in their hundreds, on Wednesday vandalized the official residence of the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Bishop Callistus Onaga.

Mbaka is the founder and director of the popular Adoration Ministries, Enugu and Parish Priest, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Emene.

The irate youths suspected to be members of the Adoration Ministry stormed the residence of the Bishop located at Igboeze Street, Independence Layout

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, one of the protesters said they wanted the Bishop to clarify the whereabouts of Mbaka who had not been seen since Tuesday.

The protesting youths alleged that Onaga invited him on Sunday for a meeting where he handed him over to the security officers.

“We are going to Bishop Court at Independence Layout to demand for his immediate release from his eminence.

“He will explain to us where he kept him since Sunday and he cannot betray our daddy (Mbaka); he cannot be used to arrest him,” one Stella Nduka told NAN.

The Spokesman of the Department of State Services, DSS, Peter Afunaya, denied reports that the Reverend Father was in its custody.

Mbaka reappears

Things, however, took a twist at noon as Fr. Mbaka reappeared, a development that prompted his supporters to take to the street in jubilation.

As Mbaka drove through the streets of Enugu in the company of some police operatives, a video captured him waving at those who were protesting his alleged disappearance through the roof of the moving car.

I was detained because of Kanu’s whereabouts

Explaining his whereabouts to his concerned followers, Fr. Mbaka said the Enugu Catholic Bishop, was responsible for his disappearance.

He accused Onaga of conniving with others to detain him because he spoke favorably about the leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Mbaka said he was only released because the adoration faithful protested his unexplained disappearance.

He said a lot of issues were presented against him after which the Church leadership told him that he would remain indoors for one month, a period that would allow him to pray and meditate over his activities.

“Are you the owner of my mouth? You can’t tell me who to bless? If you are not happy that I blessed someone, you have your own mouth, you can curse the person.

“They didn’t treat me in a pastoral way and I was asking am I being punished for what?

“They said it was a meeting, but even before I reached the Bishop’s house, conclusion has already been made. What happened to me was like the day I was shot on the road.

“Unfortunately for them, even before the meeting, a woman was already going around bragging that the Bishop will call me for a meeting, and that I was going to leave my house here for 30 days, and that after the 30 days, I would be sent to Rome, and Adoration ministry will be closed.

“In a time and cases like this, don’t give me a punishment that will cause troubles for us because I’m not alone,” Mbaka said at his Adoration ground in Enugu.

He added that he was questioned about his recent criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Government.

“I cannot hate my brother because of some people whose hate is in their genes,” Mbaka said.

