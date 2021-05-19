The Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) has lauded Federal Government’s upward review of the retirement age for consultants and health workers.

Prof. Kenneth Ozoilo, the National President of MDCAN, made the commendation on Wednesday in Umuahia during the group’s maiden Distinguished Medical Specialist Annual Lecture, tagged: “The Prime Unpredictable Pass: Preempting and prioritising the process professionally and proficiently”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Federal Government on May 12 reached an agreement with stakeholders in the health sector for a new retirement age for health workers.

NAN reports that the new retirement age for health workers was increased from 60 to 65, while that of consultants moved from 65 is 70.

Ozoilo, who was represented by the National Secretary, Dr Moses Chingle, appealed to state and federal governments to urgently address the discrepancies in the salary structure for medical and health workers.

He expressed dismay over the absence of TETFUND programmes in Federal Medical Centers and specialist hospitals.

He, therefore, called on the federal government to extend TETFUND projects to the health institutions.

He said the fund would serve as a veritable tool for stimulating the interest of medical and health workers to embark on researches in order to advance their practice in patient care.

In an address, Dr Godswill Ogbonnaya, the Chairman of MDCAN at the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Umuahia, said the lecture was conceived to celebrate the professional achievements of medical and dental consultants.

Ogbonnaya described the lecture as the first of its kind and a brainchild of the leadership of MDCAN in FMC, Umuahia meant to creat a platform for members to boost their proficiency in patient care.

Also, Prof. Onyebuchi Azubuike, the Medical Director of FMC, Umuahia, said that encouraging academic programmes in the health system would boost feedback needed to transform the health sector.

Azubuike said the hospital management was open to partnerships and ventures aimed at improving the output of its staff members in service delivery.

In a remark, Prof. Augustine Uwakwe, the Chairman of the lecture, commended the organisers of the event, describing the lecture as a welcome development.

Uwakwe also said the lecture would encourage increased academic researches among medical doctors and boost professional contributions to advancement in medicine.

The inaugural lecturer, Dr Enyinnaya Nduka, said the proficiency of a medical doctor remains a significant factor in achieving excellent patient care.

Nduka, who is a Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, said patient care, especially in the case of pregnant women, required great dedication, devotion and determination to provide premium medical care.



