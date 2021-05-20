Authorities in Mexico have arrested a suspected serial killer cannibal, Andres Mendoza after they discovered the remains of his 34-year-old missing girlfriend and at least eight other women at his home.

The Attorney General’s Office for the State of Mexico disclosed that the eight other women may have been murdered by Mendoza, who is 72 year old, during a 20-year stretch.

Also it was reported that Mendoza videotaped the killings of his victims and confessed to have eaten their body parts.

Police in the town of Atizapan were conducting a search for Reyna González, a mother of two girls, when they found her dismembered body inside Mendoza’s on Saturday, May 15.

The mother of two was reported missing last Friday after she went to Mendoza’s home at noon to tell him that she was going to end their relationship.

Mendoza did not agree with González’s ending their relationship and reportedly stabbed her inside his home.

According to Dailymail, Mendoza drove the knife into González’s chest and then used a machete to cut her limbs off before stuffing her body parts into a bag.

Authorities entered Mendoza’s home Saturday at approximately 8pm and searched the home before they made the gruesome discovery.

The bags containing González’s body had been placed on top of a table.

Authorities did not confirm whether Mendoza ate any of González’s body parts after killing her.

During the search, sniffer dogs led a search team to an area of the home where the remains of other women were discovered

Workers also found women’s clothing and shoes which allegedly belonged to the victims who were butchered by Mendoza. He also peeled the skins off the women’s faces and their scalps, authorities said.

Authorities also seized a collection of videotapes that reportedly contained the names of several women with footage of their killings and a notebook with the names of 29 women

Investigators also found voter identification cards of Rubicela Castillo, 32, who was reported missing July 20, 2019, and Flor Vizcaino, 38, who was last seen October 16, 2016.

Castillo, a native of Monterrey, Nuevo León, moved to Mexico City in 2019 with her five-year-old son and was working for a bank and Uber.

Dilcya García, the lead prosecutor for the Attorney General’s Office division that the evidence that was uncovered made them believe that they were dealing with a “serial” killer.

Janet Osemudiamen

