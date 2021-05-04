A metro overpass has collapsed in Mexico City as a train was traveling over it, killing at least 23 people, including children, the mayor said.
According to BBC, two train carriages were seen hanging from the structure, above a busy road. At least 65 people were injured, and seven are in serious condition.
One person trapped in a car underneath the wreckage was pulled out alive.
This is the deadliest incident in decades in the city’s metro system, one of the busiest in the world.
Local media broadcast CCTV footage showing the overpass collapsing, sending up clouds of dust. The crash happened at around 22:00 local time on Monday, 3 May, near the Olivos station on the metro’s Line 12, in the south-east of the city.
Speaking at the scene, Mexico city Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said the cause was still being investigated, but it appeared a girder had given way on the overpass. The line inaugurated less than a decade ago, will remain closed.
Residents had reported cracks in the structure after a deadly 2017 earthquake, according to local media. Mexico’s El Universal newspaper says transport authorities made repairs following the reports.
