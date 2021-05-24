COAS Ibrahim Attahiru By Adesina Wahab A former militant leader, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro, has condoled President Muhammadu Buhari and families of the victims of the plane crash in which Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, and 11 others, among whom were senior military officers, died at the weekend in Kaduna.

Akpodoro who is the National President of the National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A, described the air crash as a national disaster, saying President Buhari and the families of the departed military officers should take solace in God, noting that: God takes and gives.

He said death is an enviable end of every mortal.

The ex-militant leader, who is an avowed supporter of President Buhari, noted that the death of the recently-appointed COAS was a big blow to the country, particularly as it concerns the war against the insurgents in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria.

He opined that given the zeal with which the late Attahiru pursued the fight against insurgency, he was poised to win it and called on the President to deepen his faith in the Holy Quran.

Also read: Nigeria in disarray because of injustice, unfair treatment — Okowa “The dead officers have done their parts and their Maker has called them home, who are we mere mortals to be sad over the decision of the Highest who is the ultimate decider of human fate and this is the reason we must strive to put in our best at all times,” he said.

The ex-militant leader, who doubles as the Coordinator of Sector ‘C’ of the Surveillance and Enforcement Team of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, Delta State, however, called on the President not to rule out sabotage in the military plane crash, adding that the politics of the emergence of a COAS could stoke unhealthy rivalry and goad rivals into engaging in an unwholesome act of wickedness and evil.

He likened the Kaduna military plane crash to September 26, 1992, Nigerian Airforce Lockheed C-30H Hercule that crashed into a Lagos creek three minutes after takeoff from the airport at Ikeja, as he warned the President not to take the incident of the military plane crash of May 21st, 2021 for granted.

He noted that those he described as agents provocateur might have infiltrated the high echelon of the Nigerian Army.

The Nigerian State, Akpodoro said, “cannot afford to train senior military officers to the pinnacle of their career only to lose them to human wickedness.”

“Our Coalition is suspicious and with every sense of responsibility, we call on the President to step up his game with clinical efficiency. A particular army General told the National Assembly during the screening that it will take years to defeat Boko Haram.

” Shockingly, Attahiru mounted the podium and was dismantling the established Boko Haram structure with professional aptitude, while at the same giving bandits bloody nose and suddenly, Shekau was killed only for the nation to mourn a few days later the death of the man behind the huge success recorded by the new brigade of Army already making us proud as a nation. We call on the President to look inward for the sanctity of our national pride.

“In Attahiru, we lost a top-flight Army General; in the late COAS, Nigeria lost a patriot who lived and died in the course of protecting his fatherland. May the souls of the departed rest in peace,” the Urhobo-born former warlord stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

