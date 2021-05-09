By Ayo Onikoyi Nollywood’s most anticipated movie of 2021, Mimi is set to record as the first Nollywood movie to have its premiere at the beach and it is billed to take place at the prestigious Wave Beach, Elegushi Lagos on the 13th of May 2021.

The high-octane event which has been themed the ‘’Movie and Music Concert’’ (MMC) would feature a movie premiere for Mimi and a music concert starring top Nigerian musicians such as Reminisce, 9ice, and DJ Neptune.

The glitz and glamour event will be hosted by Nigerian comedian, Ali Baba while the Red Carpet will be hosted by curvaceous Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede and Reality Star, Tobi Bakre.

ALSO READ: Police rescue suspect from mob action, recover bus in Enugu Mimi The Movie features an array of Nollywood stars like Ali Baba, Ireti Doyle, Toyin Abraham, Prince Jide Kosoko, Bimbo Akintola, Deyemi Okanlawon, Lateef Adedimeji, Lizzy Jay, Bianca Ugowanne, Hafeez Oyetoro (Saka), Olaniyi Afonja (Sanyeri), Kiekie, Stephanie Isuma (Calabar Chic), Omotunde David (Lolo 1), Taiwo Adeyemi, Bro Bouche, Semilore Adewumi, Timi Agbaje, Officer Woos, and other amazing stars.

For the very first time in Nigeria, movie premiere tickets will be sold. The ticket is said to cost N100 000 and it will attract a couple.

The delightful family movie tells the story of a daughter of a billionaire, Mimi who despises poverty and poor people so much, but found out her extremely rich parents weren’t her biological parent and her real parent ‘sold’ her off at a young age to raise some funds to train her siblings.

ALSO READ: My music will boom after Nigerian Idols exit ― Jojobaby In a bid to make her more responsible, her rich parents made her spend 2weeks holiday with her biological parent who lives in abject poverty in a ghetto. Her story is akin to leaving Banana Island to live in Ajegunle. The twist and turns of survival in the ghetto after 24 years of opulence and rich love gone sour makes the movie an interesting piece.

The event is sponsored by JAC Motors, Wakanow, Slice Media, and Wave Beach and attendees can win for themselves a return trip ticket to Kenya, a brand-new car, and a plot of land courtesy of Veritasi Homes and Properties Limited.

The movie is executive produced by 007 Global and AUL Media Studios in Conjunction with SBD Global Media and it is directed by fast-rising movie director Samuel ‘’Bigsam’’ Olatunji, the director of Dear Affy and executive producer of Seven and a Half Dates.

Mimi which is set to be released on the 14th of May 2021 will be screened in more than 60 cinemas across the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria

