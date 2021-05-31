Ahead of the second edition of the African Mini-Football Cup of Nations in July, the Nigeria Mini-Football Association will today begin screening of players sent by its member states’ associations.

Sixty players are expected to assemble at the Ilaji Sports Resorts, Ibadan, with their training kits for the exercise, expected to last till June 6, 2021.

According to NMA organising secretary, David Adewoye, 20 players would be selected from the lot for the final training for the Africa Cup of Nations.

“The successful players will be groomed to represent the country at the Africa Cup of Nations, which we are hosting from July 8 to 17 at the Ilaji Sports Resorts. The facilities for the hosting have been given pass mark after the inspection tour by the visiting Africa Mini-football Confederation officials,” David Adewoye said.

He added: “The association is proud that the delegation from the Africa Mini-football Confederation found every facility made available for the competition suitable for the hosting of the second edition of the African Minifootball Cup of Nations.

“In view of this, our focus now is to assemble the best legs across the country to be groomed to make our country proud at the tournament.”

He added that the selected 20 players would be the country’s standing team for future engagements.



