Gov Simon Lalong of Plateau at the closing ceremony of the Simon Bako Lalong Triangular Birthday Golf Tournament, on Sunday at Rayfield Golf Club, organised to mark his 58 Birthday

The Minister of Sports and Youths Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has lauded Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau for his initiatives on sports development in the state. The commendation is contained in a statement issued by Dr Makut Macham the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the governor on Sunday in Jos.

Dare was quoted as making the commendation at the closing ceremony of the Simon Bako Lalong Triangular Birthday Golf Tournament at the Rayfield Golf Club, Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three- day tournament was part of activities marking the governor’s 58th birthday on May 5.

The minister said that Lalong had shown tremendous interest in sports development by not only playing golf but ensuring other sports such as football receive attention in the state.

Dare noted that the honour to the governor was well deserved because of his achievements in restoring peace in Plateau, developing infrastructure and improving the well-being of the people.

In his remarks, the Captain of the Rayfield Golf Club retired Air Comdr. Lazarus Mshelia said the tournament was organised to celebrate Lalong because of his passion for the game.

Mshelia noted that the state recorded progress “as a result of his (Lalong) inclusive governance style.

Responding, Lalong thanked the golfing community in Plateau and Nigeria for the honour accorded him.

He said that he was highly overwhelmed by the show of love during his birthday.

The governor said that the gesture would encourage him to do more for the state and that he would continue to contribute to national development.

“The task of building Nigeria is the responsibility of all.’’





