Rotimi Amaechi | Image: snapshots from music video

Just like the American rapper J. Cole who recently followed his dream of being a professional basketball player, a serving Nigerian political is taking his shot at a music career.

The Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi recently released a gospel music video in commemoration of his birthday.

Amaechi, who clocked 56 on Thursday, can be seen in a music video with his wife, Judith and a live band singing gospel song, a responsorial Psalm.

The music video of the song which was produced by Obliblo Music was shot in what appears to be Amaechi’s living room.

The music video has elicited a mix reactions on social media:

MOT Rotimi Amaechi dropped a song

this country wey no dey Netflix dey surprise me 😭😭

— AsapReplies♈ (@AsapReplies) May 28, 2021

I was watching AIT a few minutes ago and I saw that Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and his family just dropped a single…I mean, song, music, yasss!

What a time to be a musician in this country 😂💔🤡🤡🤡

— Pam-Hworo💎 (@Jhoy_gurl) May 28, 2021

Rotimi Amaechi couldn’t even be agile in his singing like Dino Melaye.

Kogi 1 : 0 Rivers.

Waiting for a governor to do theirs.

— Osaretin Victor Asemota (@asemota) May 29, 2021

Born Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Amaechi currently serves as the Minister of Transportation in the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari. He previously served in oil-rich Rivers State as Governor of Rivers State from 2007 to 2015 and Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly from 1999 to 2007.

This is not the first time that a politician would be taking on a musical career.

In 2017, Dino Melaye came under fire for featuring in a music video depicting his lavish lifestyle.

The former senator and member of the 8th Nigerian National Assembly, representing Kogi West Senatorial district was featured in a song titled “Dino” by rap artiste Kash.

Related