Youth and Sports Development Ministry yesterday slightly altered the composition of two of the dissolved federations’ caretaker committees, with Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) President, Habu Gumel and NOC secretary, Banji Oladapo, removed from volleyball and tennis federations respectively. The ministry also dropped the caretaker committee earlier announced for the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), which was headed by a leader of one of the warring factions in the crisis dogging the federation, Olamide George.

The Youth and Sports Development Ministry at the weekend set up caretaker committees to manage the federations after dissolving their boards. The committees will run the federations prior to the election of new boards.

Announcing the changes, a statement yesterday signed by a director in the ministry, Dr. Simon Ebhojiaye, read: “Please note that Engr. Habu Gumel and Mr. Banji Oladapo were inadvertently appointed to serve in the Volleyball and Table Tennis Federations respectively.

“Therefore, the general public is invited to note that Engr. Habu Gumel has been substituted with Prof. E.O. Morakinyo in the Volleyball Federation Caretaker Committee, while Mr. Banji Oladapo has been substituted with Oshodi Enitan in the Table Tennis Federation.

“In Consonance with the resolution reached by the Confederation of African Athletics/World Athletics intervention team on the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), the caretaker committee announced for the Athletics Federation of Nigerian is rested and will not be inaugurated”.

“Elections into the board of the federation will follow the road map adopted at the intervention meeting in Abuja last month upon its adoption by World Athletics.”



No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...