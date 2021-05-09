Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development says plans are underway to set up electoral committees that would conduct elections into the boards of the recently dissolved sports federations.

Simeon Ebhojiaye, Director, Federations, Elite Athletes and Development (FEAD) in the ministry, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, in Abuja.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare had on April 30 dissolved the boards of 30 national sports federations and appointed caretaker committees to run their affairs pending when elections would be conducted.

Ebhojiaye explained that the elections would be conducted in September, after the Tokyo Olympics games.

"In order to avoid a vacuum in running the affairs of the federations, the Ministry swiftly constituted a three-man Caretaker Committee for each to hold the fort, before the elections that will take place in September 2021.

“As part of efforts to organize concise and credible elections that will stand the test of time, the Ministry has concluded arrangements to set up Electoral Committees which will conduct the Federations’ elections in September 2021,” he said.

Ebhojiaye assured of the ministry’s commitment to repositioning the sports sector in line with international best practices.

” The Ministry will not rest on its oars in ensuring that its mandate, mission, and vision are achieved in repositioning the sports sector in Nigeria,” he added. (NAN)

