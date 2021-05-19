By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo The Pioneer National Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Anietie Okon has blamed the economic and security challenges bedeviling the country today on misgovernance and ineptitude.

Okon who spoke with newsmen yesterday in Uyo pointed out that since 2015 that President Muhammadu Buhari has demonstrated that he lacks the ability and competence to lead the country.

He, therefore, advised Nigerian citizens particularly, politicians to be more concerned about how to save Nigeria from its current disturbing situation than the 2023 general elections.

His words, ” There has not been any economic growth indicator for Nigeria since this administration came into office. That is why there is a high rate of unemployment, increased government borrowing. Noting in the system is working, the economy of the country has come to a halt.

"Since this man (President Buhari) came into office, he has demonstrated that he lacked the capacity, the competence to lead Nigeria. It has been one recession after another because of misgovernance, ineptitude, and the lack of understanding of the nation's economy.

“It is a disgrace, an awful one for that matter that a country so gifted by God in terms of human capacity and natural resources is still floundering when we should be talking about being in the same class with countries like Korea, Japan. It is painful”

Senator Okon expressed concern that more Nigerian citizens would suffer from hypertension very soon “because the government of the day has no answer to the security challenges facing the country coupled with the economic downturn. Already these days when people go to sleep, they keep an eye open”.

"Regrettably, the current Senators do not have the stomach to call for the impeachment of the president. Except for Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and few others that are of the minority in the Senate, others are just 'Yes men".

“And I think some people are over-flogging the issue of asking that the President should address the country on the security situation. What is he going to say?. During the #EndSARS protests when they also insisted that he should address the when he eventually addressed us, didn’t the situation become even worse?”,

He even chided the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan for saying that Southern governors as elected officials should not push for restructuring of Nigeria, stressing, “People should encourage them rather than talk rubbish.

“The decisions the Southern Governors took during their meeting in Delta State was in the interest of the country. It was also based on the urgency of the situations in their regions, states”, Senator Okon noted.

